Migrant caravan from Honduras making journey to the U.S.

The latest migrant caravan of people on their journey to the United States has left Honduras.

Experts say the coronavirus pandemic, hurricanes Eta and Iota, and the hope created by a Biden administration has motivated more people to leave Central America and seeking asylum in the United States.

Many families in Honduras who lost everything after major flooding caused by hurricanes Eta and Iota say they have no reason to stay in their home county.

