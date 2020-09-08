Minnesota United FC hosts FC Dallas following Lod's 2-goal game

By The

Associated Press



FC Dallas (2-1-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-3-2, third in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Robin Lod leads Minnesota United FC into a matchup with FC Dallas after totaling two goals against Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota United FC is 5-3-2 against Western Conference opponents. Lod ranks tenth in MLS action with three goals. Minnesota United FC has scored 24 goals.

FC Dallas is 1-1-3 in Western Conference games. Bryan Acosta ranks fifth in league play with two assists. FC Dallas has seven assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Molino has two goals and two assists so far for Minnesota United FC. Lod has five goals in nine games for Minnesota United FC.

Zdenek Ondrasek has two goals and one assist for FC Dallas. Reto Ziegler has one goal in seven games for FC Dallas.

SEASON SO FAR: Minnesota United FC: Averaging 2.7 goals, 1.8 assists, 6.7 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

FC Dallas: Averaging 1.1 goals, one assist, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Brent Kallman.

FC Dallas: Fafa Picault (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

