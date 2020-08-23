Minor, Rangers to take on Dunn, Mariners

Texas Rangers (10-16, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (10-19, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (0-4, 6.94 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-1, 7.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 28 total triples last year.

The Rangers went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Texas pitchers had an ERA of 5.06 last season while striking out 8.5 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Seattle leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Shin-Soo Choo: (calf), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back), Robinson Chirinos: (ankle).

