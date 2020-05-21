Minor scheduled to start for Texas against Minnesota

By The Associated Press



Minnesota Twins (73-48, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (60-61, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (13-5, 3.44 ERA) Rangers: Mike Minor (11-6, 2.90 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Minnesota will play on Friday.

The Rangers are 35-23 on their home turf. Texas's lineup has 173 home runs this season, Joey Gallo leads the club with 22 homers.

The Twins are 37-22 on the road. The Twins won the last meeting 13-6. Michael Pineda secured his eighth victory and Luis Arraez went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Pedro Payano took his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 126 hits and has 58 RBIs. Danny Santana has nine hits and is batting .220 over the last 10 games for Texas.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 32 home runs and is batting .255. Eddie Rosario is 12-for-43 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .199 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Twins: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: (wrist), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

