Mission approves $146 million budget

Mission city leaders approved their budget for the next fiscal year in a Tuesday meeting.

The new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1, 2025, and the Mission Police Department will receive a boost in their budget.

Mission interim co-city manager Andy Garcia said the city approved a $146 million budget.

About $69 million dollars of that is going into the general fund. For employee salaries, the city budgeted over $15 million for the police department, about a couple million dollars more from the previous fiscal year.

The Mission Police Department currently has 183 positions, including the police chief.

Along with approving the multimillion dollar budget, Mission city leaders also approved the tax rate .5580 cents per $100. Garcia said it’s the same tax rate as last year.

At the city council meeting, Channel 5 News tried to speak with Garcia over the budget, but interview requests were denied. Mission Media Relations Director Sydney Hernandez provided the following statement.

“As a city, we are confident in the direction of our Mission City Council and their commitment to making sound budgetary decisions.

The City is proud of the fiscal progress achieved and looks forward to continuing on a path of financial responsibility, ensuring that every resident, employee, and member of our community is supported and well cared for.”

Watch the video above for the full story.