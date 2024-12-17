Mission elementary students learning to raise chickens

Ollie O'Grady Elementary School students are learning to raise chickens as part of Mission Consolidated Independent School District's Farmers Program, which just expanded this month.

Community members donated the chickens and supplies, and now students in all grade levels will have different responsibilities.

Some will clean, others will feed and harvest eggs.

"I feel like it's going to teach them a lot of life skills that will help them for the future, especially in the farming industry," teacher Vanessa Cerna said. "And maybe one day one of them will become a farmer and be able to use this experience."

School officials say they plan to grow their flock in the future.