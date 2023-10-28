Mission man sentenced to 9 years in prison after hiding cocaine in truck dashboard

A 43-year-old Mission man was sentenced Tuesday to 108 months in prison for trafficking cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Juan Pablo Ramirez was convicted in July 2023 on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute 5,000 grams of cocaine, a news release stated.

Ramirez was arrested in January 2023 at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint when an inspection revealed he had five packages of cocaine hidden in the dashboard of his truck.

The cocaine was valued at $100,000, the news release stated.

Ramirez’s sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release.