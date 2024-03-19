Mission police identify officer involved in weekend officer-involved shooting

The Mission Police Department held a press conference Tuesday morning where they gave further updates on an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred Saturday, March 16, at approximately 10:25 a.m. at the 5200 block of South FM 494.

Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said the officer, identified as Sgt. Adrian Alejandro, who is a 16-year veteran with the Mission Police Department, was patrolling the area when he encountered the suspect, who was walking on foot.

Torres said Alejandro began interviewing the suspect when he fired one round with a shotgun at the sergeant, striking him in the lower torso. Alejandro returned fire and struck the suspect twice in his torso.

The reason why Alejandro engaged the suspect is still unknown. Torres said the department has not had a chance to interview either individuals to gain clarity on what led to the shooting.

Alejandro and the suspect were both rushed to a local hospital. Alejandro is in stable condition, but the suspect is in critical condition.

Torres said because the suspect is not being charged with a criminal complaint at this time, their identity will not be released until a later date.

The shooting continues to be investigated through the Texas Rangers and the Mission Police Department is conducting a concurrent internal investigation as well.

A prayer service will be held Wednesday night for Alejandro and all law enforcement at BT Church, located on Trenton Road, at 6:30 p.m. The community is invited to attend.