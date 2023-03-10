Mission police: Man in custody after K9 officer finds fentanyl in vehicle

An adult male was taken into custody Monday after a K9 officer alerted police to 18 bundles of fentanyl hidden in a vehicle, according to the Mission Police Department.

The bundles were found after police conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Chrysler minivan at the intersection of Shary Road and U.S. 83. A Mission K9 officer was called to the scene due to signs of criminal activity, according to a news release.

“A false compartment was discovered on the floorboard of the vehicle,” the release stated. “The search yielded to 18 bundles (19.9 Kilos) of fentanyl.”

Police are expected to provide further details on Saturday.