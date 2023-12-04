Monday, Dec. 4, 2023: Nice day, mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Investigation underway after inmate at Willacy County jail dies
-
HCSO, Weslaco police investigate two separate threats made against Weslaco ISD
-
Christmas festivities being held across the Valley
-
Photographer's Perspective: Waiting for a priceless moment
-
Monday, Dec. 4, 2023: Nice day, mild, temps in the 70s
Sports Video
-
Highlights from Brownsville Vets' historic win
-
Brownsville Veterans advances to state semifinals
-
Fans show support for Brownsville Veterans ahead of playoffs
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers in 4th round of playoffs