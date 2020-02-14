More planes with quarantined China passengers arrive in US

Photo courtesy of MGN Online

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hundreds more people evacuated from the virus zone in China began arriving Friday at military bases across the U.S. to begin a two-week quarantine.

U.S. officials said at a news conference in Washington on Friday that more than 800 people have been brought to the United States from Wuhan on recent flights.

The latest flights landed in San Diego and San Antonio on Friday. Another plane from the Wuhan region of China, the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, was also due to arrive in Omaha, Nebraska.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that it was unlikely that arriving patients would show symptoms.

Earlier evacuation flights to California have brought people to March Air Reserve Base in Southern California and Travis Air Force Base between San Francisco and Sacramento.

All evacuees are being quarantined for 14 days and monitored for any signs of illness.

The new virus is in the coronavirus family that includes Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, and severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. It causes fever, cough, shortness of breath and, in severe cases, pneumonia. It has sickened more than 31,000 people and killed more than 600, virtually all in China.

