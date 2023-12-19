x

More than 20 suspects arrested in prostitution sting

More than 20 people were arrested in a prostitution sting in Brownsville.

The Brownsville Police Department said over the course of two weeks, their narcotics unit combated illegal activities in the downtown area.

Police said some of the suspects arrested attempted to flee in a vehicle, which resulted in additional charges.

