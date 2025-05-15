Multiple people hospitalized following interstate crash in Pharr

Photo credit: MGN Online

Multiple people were transported to a local hospital Thursday following a multi-vehicle crash in Pharr, according to a spokesperson for the city.

The number of people hospitalized, and the extent of their injuries, wasn’t immediately available.

The crash was reported Thursday at around 7:15 p.m. at the 4300 block of N. Interstate Highway 69C, according to Pharr spokesperson Michael Martinez.

Lane closures were in effect, but the scene was cleared at around 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.