Multiple people hospitalized following interstate crash in Pharr
Multiple people were transported to a local hospital Thursday following a multi-vehicle crash in Pharr, according to a spokesperson for the city.
The number of people hospitalized, and the extent of their injuries, wasn’t immediately available.
The crash was reported Thursday at around 7:15 p.m. at the 4300 block of N. Interstate Highway 69C, according to Pharr spokesperson Michael Martinez.
Lane closures were in effect, but the scene was cleared at around 8:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
