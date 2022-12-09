National Border Patrol Council reacts to possible increase in migrant crossings

The vice president of the National Border Patrol Council warns that the number of migrants who come across the border seeking asylum could get out of hand.

Title 42 restrictions that allowed the federal government to turn away adult migrants claiming asylum at the border are set to expire on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

"We're gonna be overrun,” National Border Patrol Council Vice President Chris Cabrera said. “If they're going to remove this program, something needs to be in place to take that spot because if not…what are we gonna do with the overflow of humanity that's going to come in."

Under Title 42 Border Patrol sent more than a million migrants back across the border during the last year, while taking in double the number of people in custody.

Cabrera said Border Patrol agents do not have enough infrastructure or manpower to handle a possible sharp increase in migrants crossing once Title 42 ends.

“We're beckoning people to come in with these relaxed policies, and these relaxed laws and — people are paying the price with their life,” Cabrera said.