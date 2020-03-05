Netflix cancels SXSW screenings, events amid virus concerns
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Netflix is canceling its South by Southwest screenings and events amid concerns about the outbreak of the new coronavirus. A company spokesperson says Wednesday that the streamer is pulling out of the annual Austin-based festival, which kicks off next week. The company had planned to screen the feature film “Uncorked" and four docuseries. In addition to the screenings, Netflix is also canceling a panel with Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris about the series #blackexcellence.
