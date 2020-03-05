x

Netflix cancels SXSW screenings, events amid virus concerns

3 hours 26 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 March 04, 2020 10:38 PM March 04, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Netflix is canceling its South by Southwest screenings and events amid concerns about the outbreak of the new coronavirus. A company spokesperson says Wednesday that the streamer is pulling out of the annual Austin-based festival, which kicks off next week. The company had planned to screen the feature film “Uncorked" and four docuseries. In addition to the screenings, Netflix is also canceling a panel with Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris about the series #blackexcellence.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days