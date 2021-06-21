New city hall, transit center to open next year in San Juan

A new city hall and transit center is set to open next year in San Juan, according to city leaders.

The plans for the new makeover have been in the works for nearly four years, and officials say it aims to accommodate the needs of residents better.

Construction on the two-story building has not begun yet, but officials say once it's complete, it will even house a deli to make it more convenient for residents to run errands on their lunch breaks.

"The city hall is very small," San Juan City Manager Ben Arjona said. "It's been here for at least— 50 years. There's no space."

Arjona said the need for a new city hall is partially due to the city's growth and expansion.