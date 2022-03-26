New details released in kidnapping turned homicide in Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office released new details in a homicide investigation where deputies found a body inside a burning vehicle early Friday morning.

The body was discovered after deputies responded to a kidnapping near Edinburg.

According to the sheriff’s office, an adult male was taken “by force” by four males from a residence on the 13000 block of Mile 21 1/2 road.

RELATED: Sheriff: Deputies find body inside burning vehicle in Hidalgo County, homicide investigation underway

While on the scene, deputies received another call about an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 1/2 Road.

Deputies responded and found the body burning inside the SUV.

Investigators believe the two incidents are related.

A homicide investigation is underway.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office encourages any witnesses with information about the case to come forward and report at 956-383-8114.