Sheriff: Deputies find body inside burning vehicle in Hidalgo County, homicide investigation underway

3 hours 3 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, March 25 2022 Mar 25, 2022 March 25, 2022 5:42 AM March 25, 2022 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

A homicide investigation is underway in Hidalgo County after deputies found a body inside a burning vehicle early Friday morning. 

Deputies initially responded to the area of Mile 22 1/2 and Sunflower Road in rural Edinburg regarding the kidnapping of a man. 

While on the scene, deputies received another call about an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 1/2 Road. 

Deputies responded and found the body burning inside the SUV. 

Investigators believe the two incidents are related. 

A homicide investigation is underway. 

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office encourages any witnesses with information about the case to come forward and report at 956-383-8114. 

