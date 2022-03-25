Sheriff: Deputies find body inside burning vehicle in Hidalgo County, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Hidalgo County after deputies found a body inside a burning vehicle early Friday morning.

Deputies initially responded to the area of Mile 22 1/2 and Sunflower Road in rural Edinburg regarding the kidnapping of a man.

While on the scene, deputies received another call about an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 1/2 Road.

Deputies responded and found the body burning inside the SUV.

Investigators believe the two incidents are related.

A homicide investigation is underway.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office encourages any witnesses with information about the case to come forward and report at 956-383-8114.