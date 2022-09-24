New Donna ISD program teaches life skills to students with disabilities

A new program at the Donna Independent School District is bridging the gap by giving students with disabilities a chance to learn life skills to prepare them for life after high school.

The program is for students who are 18 through 21 years old. Life skills teacher David Castillo says the idea of the program is to teach the students life skills that will not only make them more independent in day to day life, but can be used in the workplace if given the chance.

“I really don't focus on their disability, mine is mainly on their abilities,” Castillo said. “It's just making sure that these kids get the opportunity to be able to do something once they leave the high school, and that's transitioning out into the community."

The program teaches students tasks such as how to do household chores such as cooking and gardening, as well as public speaking.

Watch the video above for the full story.