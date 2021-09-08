Officials announce multi-million dollar flood control project in Sullivan City

Millions of dollars in drainage upgrades are headed to one flood-prone area in the Valley.

A $4.7 million flood control project is set to begin in a few months in Sullivan City, with significant upgrades to prevent floodwater from standing in areas for days.

City officials, alongside U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, announced the EL Faro Road Mitigation Project. The multi-million dollar project calls for creating a 10-acre detention pond, a hike and bike trail, and an additional turning lane.

Officials said just over $3.5 million of the project is covered by federal funding. City leaders say they're working with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to come up with the remaining amount.

Construction begins early next year; officials said the project would take approximately 12 to 15 months to complete.

