One dead, others hospitalized after crash in McAllen
A man died after a multi-vehicle collision in McAllen on Tuesday.
According to McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales, the fatal crash occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m. on Tuesday on McColl Road, south of Whalen Road.
Morales said other occupants were taken to a local hospital but did not say how many were involved; their conditions remain unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story, check back for updates.
