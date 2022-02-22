One dead, others hospitalized after crash in McAllen

A man died after a multi-vehicle collision in McAllen on Tuesday.

According to McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales, the fatal crash occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m. on Tuesday on McColl Road, south of Whalen Road.

Morales said other occupants were taken to a local hospital but did not say how many were involved; their conditions remain unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.