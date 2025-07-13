x

One person killed in single vehicle crash near Edinburg

5 hours 7 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, July 12 2025 Jul 12, 2025 July 12, 2025 7:07 PM July 12, 2025 in News - Local

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said the crash happened west of Brushline Road on FM 2812, north of Edinburg.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

