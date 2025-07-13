One person killed in single vehicle crash near Edinburg
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said the crash happened west of Brushline Road on FM 2812, north of Edinburg.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Prayer vigil for immigrants held in McAllen
-
Tow truck drivers pay respects to Harlingen crash victim
-
17-year-old charged in connection with Pharr stabbing
-
U.S. Coast Guard responds to capsized shrimp vessel at the Port of...
-
U.S. Border Patrol releases timeline of deadly shooting at McAllen annex