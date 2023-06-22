Organ donor recipient shares her story ahead of KRGV's Organ Donor Registration Drive
Former Channel 5 News Sports Director Dave Brown will be honored Friday during an organ donor registration drive.
Brown was an organ donor recipient and a strong advocate of organ donation awareness, and now Channel 5 news is teaming up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance to register organ donors.
McAllen resident Melissa De Los Rios speaks with Channel 5 News Anchor Dina Herrera-Garza to discuss her journey as an organ donor recipient.
The registration drive is set for Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Channel 5 News Weslaco station, located at 900 East Expressway 83.
RELATED:
Valley father shares his son's organ donation story
KRGV and the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance team up to raise awareness on being an organ donor
More News
News Video
-
Gas prices expected to increase as 4th of July holiday approaches, AAA...
-
Mission Police Department hosts road safety training to reduce amount of officer-involved...
-
Inside the Valley: A conversation with Congressional candidate Michelle Vallejo
-
Organ donor recipient shares her story ahead of KRGV's Organ Donor Registration...
-
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 22, 2023