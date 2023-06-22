x

Organ donor recipient shares her story ahead of KRGV's Organ Donor Registration Drive

Thursday, June 22 2023
By: Dina Herrera-Garza

Former Channel 5 News Sports Director Dave Brown will be honored Friday during an organ donor registration drive.

Brown was an organ donor recipient and a strong advocate of organ donation awareness, and now Channel 5 news is teaming up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance to register organ donors. 

McAllen resident Melissa De Los Rios speaks with Channel 5 News Anchor Dina Herrera-Garza to discuss her journey as an organ donor recipient.

The registration drive is set for Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Channel 5 News Weslaco station, located at 900 East Expressway 83. 

