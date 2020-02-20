Out-of-state applicants increase at University of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The University of New Mexico has confirmed an increase in the number of nonresident applications for the coming school year. The Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that there are 5,694 out-of-state applications. That's a 56% increase from last year, when the school had received less than 3,700 out-of-state applications during the same period. University President Garnett Stokes told the Board of Regents d Tuesday that nonresident applications for the upcoming academic year have increased while in-state student applications are down about 6%. It is unclear how many of the students who applied will end up enrolling.

