Palmview gains EMS unit through rental agreement with Hidalgo County
The city of Palmview added a fourth EMS unit thanks to a new agreement with Hidalgo County.
The city entered into a year-long agreement to rent the $20,000 unit from the county for $10 per month.
City leaders say they hope this will help shorten response times.
Prior to this agreement, Palmview would have to pay an EMS provider every time they used their services.
The city says this new agreement will likely save them money.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Better Business Bureau warns of scammers targeting SNAP recipients
-
Experts to monitor historic Port Isabel lighthouse amid SpaceX launch
-
Isla Blanca Park preparing for large crowds ahead of SpaceX launch
-
Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office warning parents of house parties turned violent
-
Channel 5 News remembers longtime anchor Eddie Flores