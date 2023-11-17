Palmview gains EMS unit through rental agreement with Hidalgo County

The city of Palmview added a fourth EMS unit thanks to a new agreement with Hidalgo County.

The city entered into a year-long agreement to rent the $20,000 unit from the county for $10 per month.

City leaders say they hope this will help shorten response times.

Prior to this agreement, Palmview would have to pay an EMS provider every time they used their services.

The city says this new agreement will likely save them money.

