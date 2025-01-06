Palmview woman charged with DWI in fatal New Year’s Eve crash

A 5-year-old boy died on Saturday, days after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Lizbeth Samantha De La Cruz Gonzalez, 25, was charged in connection with the fatal crash that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 at 8:49 p.m., DPS stated. Gonzalez may face additional charges, DPS spokesperson Maria Hernandez stated.

The crash happened on Abram Road south of FM Loop 374 in Palmview when a black Buick Envista driven by Gonzalez stuck a pedestrian identified as 5-year-old Antonio Ray Solis, DPS said.

Gonzalez had a child under the age of 15 in her vehicle, DPS said, adding that she showed signs of intoxication at the scene.

Solis was hospitalized and died from his injuries on Saturday, Jan. 4, DPS said.

Jail records show Gonzalez was initially charged with driving while intoxicated with a child, and possession of a controlled substance. She was released from jail on a $25,000 bond on Jan. 1.

Hernandez said other charges may be filed against Gonzalez pending the conclusion of the investigation.