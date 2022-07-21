Parents call for vigilance after man arrested for indecent exposure at public pool

A Valley parent is encouraging others to stay vigilant after his parental instincts kicked in as soon as he saw what he calls suspicious behavior at a public pool.

Joshua Alvarez said he took his two daughters to their swimming lessons at the Bannworth Natatorium in mission when he saw a man swimming too close to children.

“He gave me red flags right away," Alvarez said. “He jumped in the pool right next to us… and I told my girls, 'hey, you know what, let's get away from this creep.'"

But the man followed, Alvarez said. Then Alvarez said he noticed the shorts the man was wearing were no longer on his body, but instead in his hand.

Jose Conchola, was charged with two counts of indecency with a child and one count of indecent exposure in connection with the incident.

Alvarez and other parents are encouraging others to keep an eye out when at the pool and teach kids to speak up if they feel unsafe.

For now, the Mission Police Department said they are planning to keep a close eye on the pools to ensure residents feel safe.

Watch the video above for the full story.