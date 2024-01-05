Pharr church holding Dia de Reyes celebration

Three Kings Day is this Saturday, January 6, and if you're looking for a place to celebrate the holiday, there's a Three Kings Fiesta happening in Pharr.

It'll be at Iglesia Centro De Alabanza y Adoracion on Saturday from 5:30 pm until supplies last.

Operation Christmas RGV is hosting the event, and organizers tell Channel 5, there will be free toys for kids, and so much more.

"We're also going to have the traditional Rosca de Reyes, and we're going to have a clown show for the children that show up, "said Emanuel Martinez, president of Operation Christmas RGV.

The only requirement to get a toy is that the child must be present.

Right now, they are looking for volunteers and toy donations.

There will be an informative meeting for volunteers on Friday, January 5, at 5:30 pm at the same location as the event.

Toy donations can be dropped off before or during the event.

If you're interested, you can contact Operation Christmas RGV at (956) 855-1438.

You can also visit their Facebook page, Operation Christmas RGV.