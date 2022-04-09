Pharr EMS chief appointed to EMS advisory council
The city of Pharr's Emergency Medical Services Chief has been tapped by Gov. Greg Abbott to help lead the way for emergency care in Texas.
Danny Ramirez is now a part of the Governor's EMS & Trauma Advisory Council, or GETAC.
Ramirez got the call on Thursday and is already thinking about ways to improve EMS services for everyone.
"I'm all about making pre-hospital care better and whatever we can do to make it better and having the ability and privilege to sit on GETAC will make a difference for us not just here in the Valley, but statewide," Ramirez said.
With 28 years of experience in EMS, Ramirez is one of 15 appointees on the council.
His term will expire in 2028.
