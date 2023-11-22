x

Pharr inviting the public to their Winter Wonderland

By: Dina Herrera-Garza

The city of Pharr is getting ready to kick off the Christmas season next week with their Winter Wonderland.

The event is set for Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Pharr Downtown Park.

The event will feature the annual lighting of the city’s Christmas tree at 7 p.m.

Pharr city spokeswoman Yuri Gonzalez joins Dina Herrera-Garza to share more details of the event.

