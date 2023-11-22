Pharr inviting the public to their Winter Wonderland

The city of Pharr is getting ready to kick off the Christmas season next week with their Winter Wonderland.

The event is set for Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Pharr Downtown Park.

The event will feature the annual lighting of the city’s Christmas tree at 7 p.m.

Pharr city spokeswoman Yuri Gonzalez joins Dina Herrera-Garza to share more details of the event.

Watch the video above for the for more information.