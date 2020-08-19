x

Pharr police clear scene after driver backs into business

Wednesday, August 19 2020

Pharr police cleared the scene of a crash on south Cage Blvd near Handy Street.

Reportedly the driver of an SUV backed into a laundromat.

There are no reports of serious injuries, but one man was taken to the hospital.

