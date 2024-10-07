Photographer’s Perspective: Capturing taekwondo in action
Channel 5 News photographer Kelwyn Tippins recently filmed a story that featured about Ed's World Class Taekwondo Academy located in Brownsville.
Owner Ed Arriaga talked about his upbringing and his passion for the sport, and Tippins got to film Ed’s two kids as they showcased their taekwondo moves.
Watch the video above for the full story.
