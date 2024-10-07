x

Photographer’s Perspective: Capturing taekwondo in action

4 hours 10 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, October 07 2024 Oct 7, 2024 October 07, 2024 5:57 PM October 07, 2024 in News - Photographers Perspective

Channel 5 News photographer Kelwyn Tippins recently filmed a story that featured about Ed's World Class Taekwondo Academy located in Brownsville.

Owner Ed Arriaga talked about his upbringing and his passion for the sport, and Tippins got to film Ed’s two kids as they showcased their taekwondo moves.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

