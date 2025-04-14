Photographer's Perspective: Capturing the aftermath of last month's storm

The March 27 thunderstorm that swept through the entire Rio Grande Valley caused severe flooding that ravaged through many homes in the area.

Channel 5 News Photojournalists were on the ground capturing it all. One of them, Liliana Perez, shows us how much went into covering the damage on the latest Photographer's Perspective.

Watch the video above for the full story.