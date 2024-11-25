Photographer’s Perspective: Expecting the unexpected
When you work in news, you never know where the job will take you each day — especially if you’re a photojournalist.
From fires, to courtrooms, and football games, Channel 5 News Photojournalist Alex Ochoa shares with viewers how to expect the unexpected.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: New hip replacement surgery technique leading to faster recovery
-
H-E-B dietician offers healthy eating habits ahead of Thanksgiving
-
Donna man charged with capital murder following death of 3-year-old daughter
-
UT System expanding free tuition program
-
Photographer’s Perspective: Expecting the unexpected