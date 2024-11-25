x

Photographer’s Perspective: Expecting the unexpected

Photographer’s Perspective: Expecting the unexpected
3 hours 16 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, November 25 2024 Nov 25, 2024 November 25, 2024 2:54 PM November 25, 2024 in News - Photographers Perspective

When you work in news, you never know where the job will take you each day — especially if you’re a photojournalist.

From fires, to courtrooms, and football games, Channel 5 News Photojournalist Alex Ochoa shares with viewers how to expect the unexpected.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days