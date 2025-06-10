x

Photographer's Perspective: Finding new ways to shoot

Photographer's Perspective: Finding new ways to shoot
7 hours 40 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, June 09 2025 Jun 9, 2025 June 09, 2025 4:49 PM June 09, 2025 in News - Photographers Perspective

Finding new and creative ways to capture stories is something Channel 5 News photojournalists do daily.

Photojournalist Alex Ochoa shows us how challenges in the field become learning moments.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days