x

Photographer’s Perspective: Preparing for the unexpected

Photographer’s Perspective: Preparing for the unexpected
2 hours 51 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, March 10 2025 Mar 10, 2025 March 10, 2025 12:27 PM March 10, 2025 in News - Photographers Perspective

When you work in TV news, you never know where the day may take you.

From a health story to a major drug bust, our newest Channel 5 News photojournalist Victor De La Cruz shows you how crazy our day could suddenly turn.

Watch the video above for the latest Photographer's Perspective.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days