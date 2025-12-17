DPS reminds the public to lock up their weapons for the holidays

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a message for those who don’t properly lock their weapons.

“If you have a gun, make sure that you're ready to face legal consequences if you don't properly secure those weapons," DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said.

DPS officials said that with many family members gathering for the holidays, gun owners need to ensure they’re locking up their weapons.

Firearms should be stored in a safe or a lockbox, and ammunition should also be stored and kept away from children.

“The last thing we want to do is investigate a fatality because a weapon wasn't properly secured,” Hernandez said. “Remember, there are a lot of locks out there that fit every budget."

DPS also said residents can check with their local police department to see if they provide gun locks.