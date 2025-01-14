Point Isabel ISD collecting donations for recovery efforts from California wildfires

The Point Isabel Independent School District is asking the community to donate to help those affected by the wildfires in California.

Port Isabel High School welding instructor Jeremy Foreman said he has family living in California.

“It hits real close to home, it’s like I'm there with them," Foreman said. “I do have a couple family members… who have lost their homes."

Southern California continues to be affected by the fires. Thousands of people have lost their homes, including Foreman's cousins.

Foreman said his family took whatever they could before they were forced to leave their home.

Point Isabel ISD superintendent Teri Capistran said other staff members have families who have been affected by the fires.

“So there's definite connections in California, but more importantly, seeing what's happening every day and being able to contribute one way is the reason why we're all participating in Coins for California,” Capistran said.

As part of Coins for California, a jar was placed at all the classrooms in the district for students and staff to put whatever amount of money they can. Capistran said she got the idea for it from Los Fresnos CISD.

Capistran said she wants students to know everything counts.

“Students can drop a penny, a nickel, a dime, whatever they can,” Capistran said.

The American Red Cross will receive 100% of what is collected for immediate disaster relief, food, clothing, shelter and with the aftermath.

Collections started on Monday, and will continue until yesterday and will go on until Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

