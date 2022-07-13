Police: Mexican man kidnapped at gunpoint in Pharr, search for suspect vehicle underway
A search for a suspect vehicle is underway after a Mexican man was kidnapped at gunpoint in Pharr Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the police department.
The incident happened at about 8 a.m. at Mass Logistics located at 9601 International Dr. in Pharr.
Witnesses say 46-year-old Jose Santiago Perez-Barragan, a Mexican national who crosses the border every day and is an inspector at the facility, was forced into a white F-250 pickup truck.
Investigators say at least two people were inside the truck when Perez-Barragan was forced inside.
The truck was last seen traveling eastbound on Anaya Road.
Police say a motive has not been established.
Anyone with information about the kidnapping is urged to call Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS.
