Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Suspect that Took Life of Cyclist

5 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 March 11, 2019 6:31 PM March 11, 2019 in News - Local

BROWNSVILLE – Police say a 79-year-old cyclist is dead after a hit-and-run incident Monday.

Authorities say Nicolas Garza was riding his bike along the 5700 block of Padre Island Highway when he was hit.

The driver fled the scene.

If you have any information, contact Brownsville Police at 956-546-8477.

