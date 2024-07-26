Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Suspect that Took Life of Cyclist

BROWNSVILLE – Police say a 79-year-old cyclist is dead after a hit-and-run incident Monday.

Authorities say Nicolas Garza was riding his bike along the 5700 block of Padre Island Highway when he was hit.

The driver fled the scene.

If you have any information, contact Brownsville Police at 956-546-8477.