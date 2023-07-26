Police searching for missing McAllen man
McAllen police are searching for a man that was last seen on July 15.
Police say 25-year-old Angel Manuel Gonzalez's voluntary absence was reported to the department on July 21. Gonzalez was last seen on the 2000 block of Diaz Avenue driving a 2012 black Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.
The jeep also had a decal on the bottom left windshield of baby feet with the words Baby On Board.
Gonzalez is described as 6 feet in height, 240 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes and last seen wearing a white short sleeve shirt, black pants and black Croc shoes.
Anyone with any information on Gonzalez's whereabouts are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.
