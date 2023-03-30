Port Isabel Police Say Missing 58-Year-Old Man Located
UPDATE (11/15): The Port Isabel Police Department says a missing man was located in the Houston area.
According to an updated post on their social media account, Juan Rocha's family was notified that he had been found.
Police Chief Rober Lopez thanked the community for helping with their search efforts.
-----
PORT ISABEL – Port Isabel police are searching for a man they say was heading back from Houston on his motorcycle.
Juan Rocha, 58, was last seen on Sunday wearing a full face mask with a skull.
He was riding a motorcycle with Texas license plates 4WG-636.
Authorities checked with Rio Grande Valley international bridges and checkpoints and say he did not leave the area.
If you have any information on Rocha, call Port Isabel police at 956-943-2727.
