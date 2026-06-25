Port Isabel vet warns pet owners about heat stroke risks this summer

Summer heat is putting pets at risk of heat stroke, according to a local veterinarian.

A vet at Port Isabel Animal Clinic says heat stroke cases spike this time of year. Common triggers include leaving pets in hot cars, no shade, no water, or too much time in the sun.

Symptoms to watch for are excessive panting, bright red gums, and vomiting.

Short-nosed breeds like pugs and bulldogs face an even bigger risk of overheating.

"Any of our short-nosed breeds, so like our pugs, Frenchies, bulldogs, things like that. Those guys tend to overheat a lot quicker than our other dogs," Dr. Chelsea Berning with the Port Isabel Animal Clinic said.

If a pet starts overheating, owners should bring them inside and use cool water on their body and paws right away.

Before taking a pet for a walk, owners should touch the pavement with the back of their hand. If it's too hot for a person, it will be too hot for a pet's paws.