Port Mansfield police chief: Body of Honduran woman found in water

The body of a 29-year-old Honduran woman was found floating in the water Thursday night, according to Port Mansfield police Chief David Mayes.

Police received a call shortly before midnight regarding a body in the water.

Officers pulled the body ashore and identified her as a 29-year-old woman of Honduran descent.

“At this point, we believe that it was a water-related incident based on the fact that they were wearing a life vest, but that’s as far as we know at this point,” Mayes said. “We requested Coast Guard assets to assist, and they didn’t identify any traffic on the water that would leave them to believe otherwise.”

The woman was found with a government-issued ID and the release of her identity is pending notification of kin, Mayes said.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The Texas Rangers and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department are assisting with the investigation.