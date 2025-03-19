Power restored following major outage in Edinburg
Power was restored in Edinburg after an outage affected over 17,000 AEP Texas customers on Wednesday.
AEP Texas spokesperson Omar Lopez said the outage was due to a piece of plastic wrapping itself around transmission equipment. The outage started on Wednesday morning and power was restored by Wednesday at 5 p.m.
At one point, power was rerouted to bring back power to 12,000 customers.
Some Edinburg businesses had to close due to the outage, and several street intersections were treated as a four-way stop until power resumed.
Watch the video above for the full story.
