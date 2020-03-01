Prairie View looks to extend streak vs Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M (7-19, 4-11) vs. Prairie View (17-11, 13-2)

William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama A&M. In its last five wins against the Bulldogs, Prairie View has won by an average of 14 points. Alabama A&M's last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2017, an 87-74 victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Prairie View has been fueled by senior leadership while Alabama A&M has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors . On the other side, freshmen Cameron Alford, Garrett Hicks, Cameron Tucker, EJ Williams and Jalen Johnson have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all Alabama A&M scoring, including 84 percent of the team's points over its last five.ACCURATE ALFORD: Alford has connected on 26.1 percent of the 92 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last five games. He's also converted 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Alabama A&M has dropped its last three road games, scoring 59 points and allowing 71 points during those contests. Prairie View has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 78.8 points while giving up 64.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Prairie View has 50 assists on 77 field goals (64.9 percent) over its past three games while Alabama A&M has assists on 25 of 53 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Prairie View defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.5 percent of all possessions, the 11th-best rate among Division I teams. Alabama A&M has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.1 percent through 26 games (ranking the Bulldogs 252nd).

