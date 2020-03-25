Prentice Penny puts a fresh spin on wine films in 'Uncorked'

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Insecure” showrunner Prentice Penny was supposed to premiere his directorial debut, "Uncorked," at the SXSW Film Festival, but unlike many others he had a guaranteed release on Netflix even after the festival was canceled. Penny says he wanted to make a film that depicted a black father and son relationship in a new way. He also wanted his main character to aspire to a career where you don't see many African Americans: Wine. “Uncorked” starts streaming on Netflix Friday.

