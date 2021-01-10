President Donald Trump scheduled to visit Rio Grande Valley

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday and is expected to visit the border wall.

Congressman Henry Cuellar confirmed Trump’s plan to visit and said the president will likely meet with border officials - like he has in the past.

Trump is expected to travel to Alamo, according to The Associated Press.

This comes days after violence unfolded in Washington D.C., leaving five people dead - including a Capitol Police Officer.

“I think his priorities should be on fighting the pandemic, "Cuellar said. "Because of what happened last week in Washington, you try and unite the country together, instead of coming to see what he thinks is going to be his legacy."