Property search in McAllen linked to 1991 murder ends

A search of the property belonging to a McAllen attorney concluded Friday.

Property owner Al Alvarez said the search was linked to a 1991 murder investigation out of Starr County.

“They left an impression that there was a body buried here and that they were gonna dig for a body,” Alvarez said.

Multiple agencies, including the Cameron County Fire Marshall Service, Brooks County Sheriff's Office and the McAllen Fire Department, were among the agencies spotted at the property when the search began on Wednesday.

“They didn't find any body parts, no bodies are buried here,” Alvarez said. “Their investigation is over, their information proved to be inaccurate."

Law enforcement officials have not commented on the search.