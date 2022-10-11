PSJA Raiders water polo team claims district title

The Pharr-San Juan Alamo North Raiders varsity water polo team brought home a district championship title in its first-ever season adopted by the University Interscholastic League.

"Here at PSJA, we have been practicing and playing water polo," PSJA North head coach Leslie Richardson said. "So now it being a first UIL year is even more exciting for us, and to take the win for PSJA is just amazing."

"I feel honored to be one of the first people to be in the sport while it's introduced," PSJA North water polo member Kaleb Dallas said.

The Raiders beat Harlingen South 17-13, finishing the regular season 9-1 in District 32-6A.

While it is the first official UIL season for the sport, the schools have been pushing for this for quite some time.

"This is my sixth year, I've been doing water polo since I've been here," Richardson said. "So we did get to have two years prior to this year, that UIL was already kind of seeing what school districts wanted to pick it up and what schools had teams."

The Raider girls were unable to compete this season because they didn't have enough players, so Richardson began to look into different sports to bring in players.

"For example, soccer," Richardson said. "Just making sure, you know, targeting the goalies, getting also basketball that's not in season, those are two of the sports that don't share the same months of the season with water polo."

Richardson and her team are trying to spread more awareness on the sport.

